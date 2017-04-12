* × Change Settings

The Gift

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 12th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new The Gift poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Damian O'Callaghan

Written by:

Paul FitzSimons and Damian O'Callaghan

Produced by:

Paul FitzSimons and Damian O'Callaghan

Starring:

Alan Devine, Una Kavanagh, Dawn Bradfield, Brendan Grace, Damian O'Callaghan and Donal Courtney

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sean is a man bereft. Mourning his wife a year after losing her to cancer. he has decided what must be done. But putting his plan into action isn't quite so simple. As Sean plans his own death, life gets in the way. A family who miss him, a demanding landlord, a class of uncontrollable students - Sean tries to ignore these distractions. But, with his own imagination working against him, finding the best method of taking his life becomes his latest frustration.

Reviews

The Gift Cast

Alan Devine

Alan Devine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gift

Una Kavanagh

Una Kavanagh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gift

Dawn Bradfield

Dawn Bradfield headshot

Date of Birth:

25 July 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gift

Brendan Grace

Brendan Grace headshot

Date of Birth:

1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gift

Damian O'Callaghan

Damian O'Callaghan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gift

Donal Courtney

Donal Courtney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gift

Last update was at 06:50 12th April 2017