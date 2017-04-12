Sean is a man bereft. Mourning his wife a year after losing her to cancer. he has decided what must be done. But putting his plan into action isn't quite so simple. As Sean plans his own death, life gets in the way. A family who miss him, a demanding landlord, a class of uncontrollable students - Sean tries to ignore these distractions. But, with his own imagination working against him, finding the best method of taking his life becomes his latest frustration.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Gift
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Gift
25 July 1970
Unknown
Unknown
The Gift
1952
Unknown
Unknown
The Gift
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Gift
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Gift