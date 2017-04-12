* × Change Settings

B&B

London Independent Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 13th April 2017
new B&B poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Joe Ahearne

Written by:

Joe Ahearne

Produced by:

Jayne Chard and Isabelle Georgeaux

Starring:

Sean Teale, Paul McGann, Tom Bateman, James Tratas and Callum Woodhouse

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gay Londoners Mike and Fred plan a weekend of mischief, returning to bait the prosecuted owner of a remote Christian B&B. The year before they had successfully sued the owner for not allowing them to share a bed. Events take a deadly turn when another guest arrives, who they think might have something sinister in mind. Their weekend of fun turns into a bloody battle for survival in this smart, brutally funny and dark thriller.

Reviews

B&B Cast

Sean Teale

Sean Teale headshot

Date of Birth:

18 June 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

B&B

Paul McGann

Paul McGann headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

B&B

Tom Bateman

Tom Bateman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SnatchedB&B

James Tratas

James Tratas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4¾" (1.95 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

B&B

Callum Woodhouse

Callum Woodhouse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

B&B

