* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

To Steal from a Thief Cien años de perdón

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Thursday 13th April 2017
new To Steal from a Thief poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At ¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Daniel Calparsoro

Written by:

Jorge Guerricaechevarría

Produced by:

Álvaro Augustin, Ghislain Barrois, Juan Gordon, Alexandra Lebret, Emma Lustres, Borja Pena and Hugo Sigman

Starring:

Luis Tosar, Rodrigo De la Serna, Raúl Arévalo, José Coronado, Patricia Vico and Joaquín Furriel

Genres:

Crime, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of thieves led by a man called El Uruguayo stalk a bank in Valencia to steal as many safety boxes as possible and later flee through a dug tunnel that communicates the building with an abandoned subway station. However, the press officer of the Prime Minister discovers what the thieves are actually after: they want to get their hands on box 314, property of Gonzalo Soriano, a former member of the government who slipped into a coma after a severe accident, left documents with compromising information. The gang's plans start to go awry when the tunnel is flooded by heavy rain, leaving them with no escape, plus to discover that the box really doesn't contains documents, but an external hard drive full of data about important names in all levels of the Spanish politic. At the same time, a fixer of the government receives the mission to assume the control of the negotiations, looking for recover at any cost the box 314 and the information before the robbers flee with it.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on To Steal from a Thief.

To Steal from a Thief Cast

Luis Tosar

Luis Tosar headshot

Date of Birth:

13 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Steal from a Thief

Rodrigo De la Serna

Rodrigo De la Serna headshot

Date of Birth:

18 April 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Steal from a Thief

Raúl Arévalo

Raúl Arévalo headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Steal from a Thief

José Coronado

José Coronado headshot

Date of Birth:

14 August 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Steal from a Thief

Patricia Vico

Patricia Vico headshot

Date of Birth:

27 August 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Steal from a Thief

Joaquín Furriel

Joaquín Furriel headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Steal from a Thief

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:50 12th April 2017