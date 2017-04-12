* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Molly Monster - The Movie Ted Sieger's Molly Monster - Der Kinofilm

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 13th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Molly Monster - The Movie poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 13th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 20th April 2017.

Directed by:

Matthias Bruhn, Michael Ekbladh and Ted Sieger

Written by:

John Chambers and Ted Sieger

Produced by:

Michael Ekbladh, Richard Lutterbeck, Elena Pedrazzoli, Tania Reichert-Facilides and Ted Sieger

Starring:

Tom Eastwood, Stefan Fredrich, Denise Gorzelanny, Michael Iwannek, Klaus-Dieter Klebsch and Natascha Petz

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Molly Monster is the deeply-loved only-monster of Popo and Etna Monster. She spends her days in familiar surroundings playing with her best friend Edison, a clockwork toy with a life of his own. But when Mama gives birth to an egg (which Papa must hatch) Molly sets out on a journey to find her new place in the family. The journey takes her far away from home and over the Wild Hills to Egg Island, where she is reunited with her Mama and her Papa, and her new mini-monster sibling. "Molly Monster" deals with the theme of becoming a sister of a brother and the excitement that comes with it from the point of view of a small child. Enchanting and entertaining - a universal preschool adventure.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Molly Monster - The Movie is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Molly Monster - The Movie.

Molly Monster - The Movie Cast

Tom Eastwood

Tom Eastwood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly Monster - The Movie

Stefan Fredrich

Stefan Fredrich headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly Monster - The Movie

Denise Gorzelanny

Denise Gorzelanny headshot

Date of Birth:

30 August 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly Monster - The Movie

Michael Iwannek

Michael Iwannek headshot

Date of Birth:

1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly Monster - The Movie

Klaus-Dieter Klebsch

Klaus-Dieter Klebsch headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly Monster - The Movie

Natascha Petz

Natascha Petz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly Monster - The Movie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:50 12th April 2017