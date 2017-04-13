* × Change Settings

Kalebegiak

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Thursday 13th April 2017
Directed by:

Koldo Almandoz, Asier Altuna, Luiso Berdejo, Daniel Calparsoro, Iñaki Camacho, Borja Cobeaga, María Elorza, Telmo Esnal, Maider Férnandez, Isabel Herguera, Ekain Irigoien, Julio Medem, Izibene Oñederra, Gracia Querejeta and Imanol Uribe

Written by:

Luiso Berdejo, Michel Gaztambide and Jorge Gil Munarriz

Starring:

Marta Etura, Bárbara Goenaga, Miren Ibarguren, Kandido Uranga, Rance Howard and Miguel Melo

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Basque

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

