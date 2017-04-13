* × Change Settings

God Knows Where I Am

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 14th April 2017
Directed by:

Jedd Wider and Todd Wider

Produced by:

Rachel Aviv, Jedd Wider and Todd Wider

Starring:

Paul Appelbaum, Joan Bishop, Doug Bixby, Kevin Carbone, Wayne DiGeronimo and James E. Duggan

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama, History, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The body of a homeless woman is found in an abandoned New Hampshire farmhouse. Beside the body, lies a diary that documents a journey of starvation and the loss of sanity, but told with poignance, beauty, humor, and spirituality. For nearly four months, Linda Bishop survived on apples and rain water, waiting for God to save her, during one of the coldest winters on record. As her story unfolds from different perspectives, including her own, we learn about our systemic failure to protect those who cannot protect themselves.

God Knows Where I Am Cast

