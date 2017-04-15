* × Change Settings

Kiki, Love To Love Kiki, el amor se hace

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
new Kiki, Love To Love poster
In 1 cinema on Friday 21st April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Paco León

Written by:

Josh Lawson, Paco León and Fernando Pérez

Produced by:

Álvaro Augustin, Ghislain Barrois and Andrés Martín

Starring:

Natalia de Molina, Álex García, Jacobo Sánchez, Silvia Rey, Paco León and Ana Katz

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Through five stories, the movie addresses sex and love: Paco and Ana are a marriage looking for reactivate the passion of their sexual relations, long time unsatisfied; Jose Luis tries to recover the affections of his wife Paloma, sit down on a wheelchair after an accident which has limited her mobility; Mª Candelaria and Antonio are a marriage trying by all way to be parents, but she has the trouble that no get an orgasm when make love with him; Álex try to satisfy Natalia's fantasies, while she starts to doubt if he finally will ask her in marriage; and finally, Sandra is a single woman in a permanent searching for a man to fall in love. All them love, fear, live and explore their diverse sexual paraphilias and the different sides of sexuality, trying to find the road to happiness.

