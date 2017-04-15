* × Change Settings

Always Shine

Dead By Dawn Release Date

Saturday 22nd April 2017
new Always Shine poster
Contains very strong language, strong sex and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sophia Takal

Written by:

Lawrence Michael Levine

Produced by:

Lawrence Michael Levine, Sophia Takal and Pierce Varous

Starring:

Mackenzie Davis, Caitlin FitzGerald, Lawrence Michael Levine, Khan Baykal, Alexander Koch and Michael Lowry

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Best friends Anna and Beth take a weekend trip to Big Sur, hopeful to re-establish a bond broken by years of competition and jealousy. Tensions mount, however, leading to an unexpected yet inevitable confrontation, changing both of their lives.forever.

Always Shine Cast

Mackenzie Davis

Mackenzie Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

1 April 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blade Runner 2049Always Shine

Caitlin FitzGerald

Caitlin FitzGerald headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Always Shine

Lawrence Michael Levine

Lawrence Michael Levine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Always Shine

Khan Baykal

Khan Baykal headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Always Shine

Alexander Koch

Alexander Koch headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¾" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Always Shine

Michael Lowry

Michael Lowry headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Always Shine

