Mogadishu Soldier

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 22nd April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 22nd April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Torstein Grude

Written by:

Torstein Grude

Produced by:

Kaarle Aho, Peter Engel, Torstein Grude and Bjarte Mørner Tveit

Genres:

Documentary, War

Language:

Kirundi

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Since 2006, the radical Islamists of Al-Shabaab have been fighting to overthrow the Somali government. Under the UN flag, the African Union is now engaged in a peacekeeping mission (AMISOM), with soldiers from Burundi and Uganda. These troops are fighting Al-Shabaab in the center of Mogadishu, Somalia's capital city, with a population of two million. Documentary filmmaker Torstein Grude gave two African Union soldiers a camera with instructions to film whatever they felt was important. For an entire year, they documented diverse aspects of warfare, from firefights in trenches and life on the base to the dead and wounded lying in the streets. They also filmed conversations with local people hoping for food and water, soldiers fantasizing about women, and the arrival of an embedded journalist. War is shown to be banal and chaotic, with periods of boredom and instances of both compassion and gross inhumanity. Taken from no fewer than 523 tapes, this compilation gives an honest and... Written by IDFA (International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam.

