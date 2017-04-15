* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Seed: The Untold Story

DocHouse Release Date

Saturday 22nd April 2017
new Seed: The Untold Story poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse. Show listing.

Directed by:

Jon Betz and Taggart Siegel

Starring:

Vandana Shiva, Andrew Kimbrell, Jane Goodall, Winona LaDuke and Raj Patel

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Seed: The Untold Story follows passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000 year-old food legacy. In the last century, 94% of our seed varieties have disappeared. As chemical companies control the majority of our seeds, farmers, scientists, lawyers, and indigenous seed keepers fight a David and Goliath battle to defend the future of our food. In a harrowing and heartening story, these reluctant heroes rekindle a lost connection to our most treasured resource and revive a culture connected to seeds.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Seed: The Untold Story.

Seed: The Untold Story Cast

Vandana Shiva

Vandana Shiva headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seed: The Untold Story

Andrew Kimbrell

Andrew Kimbrell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seed: The Untold Story

Jane Goodall

Jane Goodall headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seed: The Untold Story

Winona LaDuke

Winona LaDuke headshot

Date of Birth:

1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seed: The Untold Story

Raj Patel

Raj Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seed: The Untold Story

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:12 15th April 2017