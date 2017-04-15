* × Change Settings

BitterSuite

London Independent Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017
new BitterSuite poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Independent Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Jan Hillman

Written by:

Jan Hillman and Sam Mildner

Produced by:

Sam Mildner

Starring:

Sarah Barker, Cordelia Levinson and Myles Nicol

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three friends move a sofa, by hand, across London - Slowest. Road Trip. Ever.

BitterSuite Cast

Sarah Barker

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BitterSuite

Cordelia Levinson

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BitterSuite

Myles Nicol

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BitterSuite

