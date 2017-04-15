Movie Synopsis:

Docile Bodies shows the life of the criminal lawyer Alfredo Garcia Kalb. Together with him we will go through the process that takes two marginal young men to face the Argentine Judicial System; the way it works applying penalties and the consequences it will have on them and their family group. We will see how our main character engages in the practice of his profession in such a way that boundaries between allowed and forbidden, personal and professional fields turn blurry. He will question the sense of criminal law nowadays, and observe the tension between freedom and confinement.