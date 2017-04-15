* × Change Settings

Docile Bodies Los cuerpos dóciles

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Docile Bodies poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 23rd April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Diego Gachassin and Matías Scarvaci

Written by:

Diego Gachassin and Matías Scarvaci

Produced by:

Matías Scarvaci

Starring:

Alfredo García Kalb

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Docile Bodies shows the life of the criminal lawyer Alfredo Garcia Kalb. Together with him we will go through the process that takes two marginal young men to face the Argentine Judicial System; the way it works applying penalties and the consequences it will have on them and their family group. We will see how our main character engages in the practice of his profession in such a way that boundaries between allowed and forbidden, personal and professional fields turn blurry. He will question the sense of criminal law nowadays, and observe the tension between freedom and confinement.

Docile Bodies Cast

Alfredo García Kalb

Alfredo García Kalb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Docile Bodies

Recommendations

Last update was at 16:12 15th April 2017