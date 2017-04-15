* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 23rd April 2017 view the list.

Official Site:

earthlysurvival.org

Directed by:

Fabrizio Terranova

Produced by:

Olivier Marboeuf and Ellen Meiresonne

Starring:

Donna Haraway

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Donna Haraway's work is marked by a deep commitment to feminism and environmentalism. Her approach to science, gender and trans-species relationships proposes new ways of understanding our world beyond normative structures. Over several weeks Fabrizio Terranova lived in Haraway's Californian home, filming her and dog Cayenne. Combining this footage with other material, Terranova creates a filmic fable in tune with Haraway's own storytelling.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival.

Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival Cast

Donna Haraway

Donna Haraway headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:12 15th April 2017