Donna Haraway's work is marked by a deep commitment to feminism and environmentalism. Her approach to science, gender and trans-species relationships proposes new ways of understanding our world beyond normative structures. Over several weeks Fabrizio Terranova lived in Haraway's Californian home, filming her and dog Cayenne. Combining this footage with other material, Terranova creates a filmic fable in tune with Haraway's own storytelling.
Donna Haraway: Story Telling for Earthly Survival