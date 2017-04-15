* × Change Settings

Dry Blood

Dead By Dawn Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017
new Dry Blood poster
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Kelton Jones

Written by:

Clint Carney

Produced by:

Kelton Jones, Suzan Jones and Graham Sheldon

Starring:

Clint Carney, Jaymie Valentine, Kelton Jones, Graham Sheldon, Rin Ehlers and Robert V. Galluzzo

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Brian's an addict - booze, pills - either is fine, both is better, but now he wants to sober up. Unwilling to endure the withdrawal alone, he calls his long-suffering best friend Anna and asks if she'll come to his rural cabin and help...

Brian's best intentions for sobriety, however, are relatively short-lived while he's waiting for Anna to arrive it's not long before terrifying pill-induced hallucinations start getting the better of him.

Reviews

Dry Blood Cast

Clint Carney

Clint Carney headshot

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Jaymie Valentine

Jaymie Valentine headshot

Kelton Jones

Kelton Jones headshot

Graham Sheldon

Graham Sheldon headshot

Rin Ehlers

Rin Ehlers headshot

Robert V. Galluzzo

Robert V. Galluzzo headshot

