Valobasha Emoni Hoy

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 15th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Valobasha Emoni Hoy poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Official Site:

sites.google.com

Directed by:

Tania Ahmed

Written by:

Raihan Khan

Produced by:

Faridur Reza Sagar

Starring:

Irfan Sazzad, Bidya Sinha Saha, Mir Sabbir and Mishu Sabbir

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Bengali

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story starts off with two mercenaries, Mishu and Mahatab who receives a briefcase full of money for a job,murder, which they were supposed to do. But they decide to reform and start a new cleaner life and would use the money to kick start their new life They enjoy their time with the money they had received and roam around London. At a point of their journey, they see a Bengali girl, Oishee with a British guy, Peter. Mishu falls for her immediately, and they decide to follow her. While following her, they realize that someone is already following them. Someone who turns up everywhere they were going asking for a lighter. They keep that in mind and follow Oishee to her house in the jungles. There they find the guy who had been following them, Sajjad and threatens him to find out why he was following them. They find out that Sajjad was hired by Oishee's father to get rid of Peter. Mishu, in order.

Reviews

Valobasha Emoni Hoy Cast

Irfan Sazzad

Irfan Sazzad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valobasha Emoni Hoy

Bidya Sinha Saha

Bidya Sinha Saha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valobasha Emoni Hoy

Mir Sabbir

Mir Sabbir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valobasha Emoni Hoy

Mishu Sabbir

Mishu Sabbir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valobasha Emoni Hoy

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:38 15th April 2017