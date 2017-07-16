* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
6 Days poster
Contains strong language, sustained threat and strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Toa Fraser

Written by:

Glenn Standring

Produced by:

Matthew Metcalfe

Starring:

Tim Pigott-Smith, Abbie Cornish, Jamie Bell, Mark Strong, Emun Elliott and Martin Shaw

Genre:

Action

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In April 1980, armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London and took all inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, all the while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid the world had never seen the likes of.

6 Days Cast

Tim Pigott-Smith

Tim Pigott-Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3D6 DaysVictoria and Abdul

Abbie Cornish

Abbie Cornish headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Geostorm6 DaysThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jamie Bell

Jamie Bell headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

6 DaysFilm Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Mark Strong

Mark Strong headshot

Date of Birth:

5 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle6 Days

Emun Elliott

Emun Elliott headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

6 Days

Martin Shaw

Martin Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

6 Days

