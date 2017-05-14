* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 17th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry poster
Contains brief sexual threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 117 cinemas on Wednesday 17th May 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 25th May 2017.

Directed by:

Tatsuma Minamikawa

Written by:

Hiro Mashima and Shoji Yonemura

Starring:

Aoi Yuki, Tetsuya Kakihara, Makoto Furukawa, Aya Hirano, Rie Kugimiya and Yûichi Nakamura

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Dragon Cry" - it's a magic artifact, that power can destroy the world. For a long time she was kept in the Kingdom of Fiore, but in the end was stolen by the Kingdom of Stella. The main characters (Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, Wendy, Happy and Carla) penetrate into the Kingdom on a mission undercover. In the end they will have to deal with the King Animus and his entourage (Zach and Sonya). The purpose of the Animus to enslave the world? And Sonya was secretly trying to save the country? Expect exciting adventures on the sea of intrigue and save the world.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry Cast

Aoi Yuki

Aoi Yuki headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 9" (1.45 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Tetsuya Kakihara

Tetsuya Kakihara headshot

Date of Birth:

24 December 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Makoto Furukawa

Makoto Furukawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Aya Hirano

Aya Hirano headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Rie Kugimiya

Rie Kugimiya headshot

Date of Birth:

30 May 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fairy Tail: Dragon CryNapping Princess

Yûichi Nakamura

Yûichi Nakamura headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:31 14th May 2017