This film is the story of the spectacular life and violent death of British playwright Joe Orton. In his teens, Orton is befriended by the older, more reserved Kenneth Halliwell, and while the two begin a relationship, it's fairly obvious that it's not all about sex. Orton loves the dangers of bath-houses and liaisons in public restrooms; Halliwell, not as charming or attractive as Orton, doesn't fare so well in those environs. While both long to become writers, it is Orton who achieves fame - his plays "Entertaining Mr. Sloane" and "Loot" become huge hits in London of the sixties, and he's even commissioned to write a screenplay for the Beatles. But Orton's success takes him farther from Halliwell, whose response ended both his life and the life of the up-and-coming playwright.
21 March 1958
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
The Hitman's BodyguardPrick Up Your EarsDarkest Hour
24 May 1953
Unknown
6' 2½" (1.89 m)
Prick Up Your Ears
30 January 1937
Unknown
5' 11" (1.81 m)
Howards EndPrick Up Your EarsFilm Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
12 November 1943
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Prick Up Your Ears
7 November 1950
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Prick Up Your Ears
22 February 1950
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Paddington 2Prick Up Your EarsFilm Stars Don't Die in LiverpoolMary Poppins Returns