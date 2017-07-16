* × Change Settings

Prick Up Your Ears

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
Prick Up Your Ears poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Monday 7th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 22nd August 2017.

Directed by:

Stephen Frears

Written by:

Alan Bennett and John Lahr

Produced by:

Andrew Brown

Starring:

Gary Oldman, Alfred Molina, Vanessa Redgrave, Wallace Shawn, Lindsay Duncan and Julie Walters

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This film is the story of the spectacular life and violent death of British playwright Joe Orton. In his teens, Orton is befriended by the older, more reserved Kenneth Halliwell, and while the two begin a relationship, it's fairly obvious that it's not all about sex. Orton loves the dangers of bath-houses and liaisons in public restrooms; Halliwell, not as charming or attractive as Orton, doesn't fare so well in those environs. While both long to become writers, it is Orton who achieves fame - his plays "Entertaining Mr. Sloane" and "Loot" become huge hits in London of the sixties, and he's even commissioned to write a screenplay for the Beatles. But Orton's success takes him farther from Halliwell, whose response ended both his life and the life of the up-and-coming playwright.

Reviews

Prick Up Your Ears Cast

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Hitman's BodyguardPrick Up Your EarsDarkest Hour

Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prick Up Your Ears

Vanessa Redgrave

Vanessa Redgrave headshot

Date of Birth:

30 January 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Howards EndPrick Up Your EarsFilm Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prick Up Your Ears

Lindsay Duncan

Lindsay Duncan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 November 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Prick Up Your Ears

Julie Walters

Julie Walters headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2Prick Up Your EarsFilm Stars Don't Die in LiverpoolMary Poppins Returns

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:29 16th July 2017