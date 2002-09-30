* × Change Settings

The Book of Henry

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
The Book of Henry poster
Contains emotionally upsetting scenes, child abuse references and strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Colin Trevorrow

Written by:

Gregg Hurwitz

Produced by:

Adam Callan, Carla Hacken, Gregg Hurwitz, Jenette Kahn, Sidney Kimmel, Mark Mikutowicz and Adam Richman

Starring:

Lee Pace, Naomi Watts, Maddie Ziegler, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay and Sarah Silverman

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila. Her younger son Peter is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan's older son Henry, age 11. Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother - and, through investments, of the family as a whole - Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry's kind classmate Christina, has a dangerous secret - and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.

Reviews

The Book of Henry Cast

Lee Pace

Lee Pace headshot

Date of Birth:

25 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Book of Henry

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantLarrikinsThe Book of HenryThe Glass Castle

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 2002

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Book of Henry

Jaeden Lieberher

Jaeden Lieberher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Book of HenryIt

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 2006

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 7" (1.4 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WonderThe PredatorThe Book of Henry

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the InternetThe Book of HenryBattle of the SexesDying Laughing

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:05 18th June 2017