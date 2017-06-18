Movie Synopsis:

An unfiltered, authentic comedy of errors, The Idiots reveals the lives of people with intellectual disabilities in a village house on the edge of a beautiful forest just north of Paris. If there are rules to break, they will be broken. If there is a truth to be told, they will tell it. Like countless others Philippe, Michel, Andre and Patrick were rejected as 'idiots' and locked away in violent local asylums until the sixties when the great pioneer philosopher Jean Vanier secured their release, set up permanent home with them, and came to realise that they knew something the rest of us are forgetting: what it is that makes us truly happy.