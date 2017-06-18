* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Summer in the Forest The Idiots

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
Summer in the Forest poster
Contains infrequent mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 23rd June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 31st July 2017.

Directed by:

Randall Wright

Produced by:

Richard Wilson and Randall Wright

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An unfiltered, authentic comedy of errors, The Idiots reveals the lives of people with intellectual disabilities in a village house on the edge of a beautiful forest just north of Paris. If there are rules to break, they will be broken. If there is a truth to be told, they will tell it. Like countless others Philippe, Michel, Andre and Patrick were rejected as 'idiots' and locked away in violent local asylums until the sixties when the great pioneer philosopher Jean Vanier secured their release, set up permanent home with them, and came to realise that they knew something the rest of us are forgetting: what it is that makes us truly happy.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Summer in the Forest is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Summer in the Forest.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:05 18th June 2017