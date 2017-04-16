A fictional account of the extraordinary story of two implacable enemies in Northern Ireland - firebrand Democratic Unionist Party leader Paisley and Sinn Fein politician Martin McGuinness - who are forced to take a short journey together in which they will take the biggest leap of faith and change the course of history.
21 April 1969
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
The Journey
14 February 1992
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
The Journey
3 April 1972
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Journey
22 January 1940
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
My Name Is LennyThe Journey
27 February 1957
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
30 May 1953
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
The Journey