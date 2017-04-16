* × Change Settings

The Journey

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
new The Journey poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nick Hamm

Written by:

Colin Bateman

Produced by:

Isabel Freer, Nick Hamm, Mark Huffam and Piers Tempest

Starring:

Toby Stephens, Freddie Highmore, Catherine McCormack, John Hurt, Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A fictional account of the extraordinary story of two implacable enemies in Northern Ireland - firebrand Democratic Unionist Party leader Paisley and Sinn Fein politician Martin McGuinness - who are forced to take a short journey together in which they will take the biggest leap of faith and change the course of history.

Reviews

The Journey Cast

Toby Stephens

Toby Stephens headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1969

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Journey

Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore headshot

Date of Birth:

14 February 1992

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Journey

Catherine McCormack

Catherine McCormack headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1972

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Journey

John Hurt

John Hurt headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1940

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Name Is LennyThe Journey

Timothy Spall

Timothy Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1957

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AwayThe JourneyEarly Man

Colm Meaney

Colm Meaney headshot

Date of Birth:

30 May 1953

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Journey

