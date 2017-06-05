* × Change Settings

Wilson

5.9 / 903 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
Wilson poster
Contains very strong language and strong sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 11th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 29th June 2017.

Directed by:

Craig Johnson

Written by:

Daniel Clowes

Produced by:

Jared Goldman and Mary Jane Skalski

Starring:

Woody Harrelson, Sandy Oian-Thomas, Shaun Brown, James Robert Miller, Brett Gelman, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Judy Greer, Laura Dern and Cheryl Hines

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harrelson stars as Wilson, a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her.

Reviews

Wilson Cast

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War for the Planet of the ApesUntitled Han Solo Star Wars AnthologyWilsonThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe Glass Castle

Sandy Oian-Thomas

Sandy Oian-Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wilson

Shaun Brown

Shaun Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

19 January 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wilson

James Robert Miller

James Robert Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wilson

Brett Gelman

Brett Gelman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wilson

Mary Lynn Rajskub

Mary Lynn Rajskub headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wilson

Judy Greer

Judy Greer headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War for the Planet of the ApesWilson

Laura Dern

Laura Dern headshot

Date of Birth:

10 February 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: The Last JediWilson

Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WilsonA Bad Mom's Christmas

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:47 5th June 2017