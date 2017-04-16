* × Change Settings

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
new Baahubali 2: The Conclusion poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 28th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 7th May 2017.

Directed by:

S.S. Rajamouli

Written by:

Vijayendra Prasad

Produced by:

Prasad Devineni, K. Raghavendra Rao and Shobu Yarlagadda

Starring:

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Shiva, the son of Bahubali, learns about his heritage, he begins to look for answers. His story is juxtaposed with past events that unfolded in the Mahishmati Kingdom.

Reviews

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Cast

Prabhas

Prabhas headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty headshot

Date of Birth:

7 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Sathyaraj

Sathyaraj headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Last update was at 09:33 16th April 2017