Akong: A Remarkable Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 18th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Akong: A Remarkable Life poster
Contains references to violence and conflict. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 18th April 2017. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 23rd June 2017.

Official Site:

www.akong-remarkablelife.com

Directed by:

Chico Dall'Inha

Genres:

Drama, Music, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Akong: A Remarkable Life is a documentary about Chöje Akong Tulku Rinpoche, a pioneer of Tibetan Buddhism in the West.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 20:38 17th April 2017