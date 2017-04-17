* × Change Settings

Starting 5

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 18th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Milan Skrobanek

Written by:

Milan Skrobanek

Produced by:

Ole Hellwig

Starring:

Hamed Attarbashi, Lennard Larysz, Louis Olinde and Marvin Willoughby

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Marvin Willoughby appeared 35 times for the German national basketball team. After his career, he did social work in various Hamburg hotspots and worked with the city's most talented players. In 2014, together with friends he brought professional basketball back to Hamburg. Since then, the Hamburg Towers have combined professional sport with social work in their newly built Inselparkhalle. The project's dimensions are huge: an arena worth millions and endless negotiations with politicians, sponsor and player's agents mean a lot of stress for Marvin. But he fights. With himself and together with Hamed, the Towers' trainer, and Lenny and Louis, two of Germany's biggest talents. For sporting success, you need money - and to get money, you need sporting success. A Catch-22 situation more likely to break you than be broken. Starting 5 portrays one of the most exciting sporting projects being pursued in Hamburg.

Starting 5 Cast

Hamed Attarbashi

Hamed Attarbashi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Starting 5

Lennard Larysz

Lennard Larysz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Starting 5

Louis Olinde

Louis Olinde headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Starting 5

Marvin Willoughby

Marvin Willoughby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Starting 5

