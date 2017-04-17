* × Change Settings

India in a Day

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 20th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
Directed by:

Richie Mehta

Produced by:

Jack Arbuthnott, Donna Chang and Cassandra Sigsgaard

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Crowdsourced material from millions edited with documentary footage from India on 10th October 2015 make this lyrical portrait of a country. It gives a heartfelt image of the people across a vast nation with their joys and troubles.

