* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Furies Las furias

Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 23rd April 2017
new The Furies poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Spanish Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Miguel del Arco

Written by:

Miguel del Arco

Produced by:

Jordi Buxó, Pedro Hernández Santos and Aitor Tejada

Starring:

Nuria García, Marta López Mazorra, Ángela Peral, Carmen Machi, Pere Arquillué and Alberto San Juan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Marga, a 65 years-old woman, decides to sale the family country house in order to get the money to retire and travel with Julia, her young girlfriend. Noticing it to the family, all them reunite in the house to distribute the household goods: three sons of Marga, Casandra (a radio announcer) and her husband Gus, Héctor (a wealthy businessman) and his incoming wife Ana, and Aquilles "Aki" (an unsuccessful actor) who lives in the country house writing his autobiography. The reunion completes with Julia (disguised as Marga's assistant), Leo (an old famous actor with dementia and Marga's ex-husband, father of Casandra, Héctor and Aki), and María (Casandra and Gus' daughter), a teenager girl trying to overcome her early schizo. Meanwhile Marga tries to find the way to announce her relationship with Julia to her family, Julia tries to save her marriage after Gus discovered a love affair of her, Héctor and Ana face their wedding with a terrible secret that only they know, and Aki feels.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Furies.

The Furies Cast

Nuria García

Nuria García headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Furies

Marta López Mazorra

Marta López Mazorra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Furies

Ángela Peral

Ángela Peral headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Furies

Carmen Machi

Carmen Machi headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2¼" (1.58 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Furies

Pere Arquillué

Pere Arquillué headshot

Date of Birth:

1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Furies

Alberto San Juan

Alberto San Juan headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Furies

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:38 17th April 2017