Adrian Borland: Walking in the Opposite Direction

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 26th April 2017
Marc Waltman

Marc Waltman

Jean-Paul van Mierlo

Biography

English

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

The tragedy of Adrian's battle with himself and his disease balanced with his joy and love of life and his creativity. This is the universal story of the razor's edge that so many artists walk between heaven and hell.

Last update was at 06:54 20th April 2017