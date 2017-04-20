* × Change Settings

Photo Farag

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 27th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Photo Farag poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 27th April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Kobi Farag

Written by:

Morris Ben-Mayor, Kobi Farag and Gidi Weitz

Produced by:

Moshe Danon

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tel Aviv, on the corner of Dizengoff and Arlozorov. Every day many Israelis walk by the photo shop that was once glorious and remains engraved in the collective memory as the epitome of family and wedding photos, but few know the story behind it. Member of the youngest generation of the Farag family, director Kobi Farag went on a journey to discover the family history. By digging in the private archives, he peeled layer by layer to reveal the story of ten brothers and sisters who immigrated from Bagdad in the fifties and climbed the ladder of success from their lives in the transition camp to a luxurious home. In his own way, he tries to solve the riddle of the painful disintegration of the family that drifted apart.

