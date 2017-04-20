* × Change Settings

The Devil's Candy

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 27th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new The Devil's Candy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 27th April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Sean Byrne

Written by:

Sean Byrne

Produced by:

Roxanne Benjamin, Jess Calder, Keith Calder and Chris Harding

Starring:

Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Kiara Glasco, Tony Amendola and Craig Nigh

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Metal music, wet paint, and family are the passions of Jesse, a struggling painter who lives a happy life with his wife, Astrid, and their preteen daughter, Zooey. And things look even brighter when Jesse and Astrid are able to put in a bid on their dream home - a huge property in rural Texas with a barn big enough for a proper art studio - after the price is driven down due to the home's mysterious past. After the trio moves in, Jesse's work starts taking on a new, considerably darker flavour - and things get even more ominous when Ray, the hulking, clearly unbalanced son of the deceased former owners, appears on the doorstep one night, clutching a red electric guitar and asking to "return home." It soon becomes clear that Ray and Jesse are both being influenced by the same satanic forces, and that Jesse's family won't be safe until they find a way to quiet the Devil himself.

Reviews

The Devil's Candy Cast

Ethan Embry

Ethan Embry headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Shiri Appleby

Shiri Appleby headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Pruitt Taylor Vince

Pruitt Taylor Vince headshot

Date of Birth:

5 July 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Kiara Glasco

Kiara Glasco headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tony Amendola

Tony Amendola headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Craig Nigh

Craig Nigh headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 06:54 20th April 2017