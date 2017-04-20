* × Change Settings

Sublimate

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 28th April 2017
Directed by:

Roger Armstrong and John Hickman

Written by:

Roger Armstrong, Alastair Cummings, John Hickman and Stephen Robertson

Produced by:

Manson Cummstrong

Starring:

Roger Armstrong, Alastair Cummings, Harriet Ghost, John Hickman, Al Johnstone and Richard Power

Genres:

Comedy, Horror, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a bold blend of fantasy and reality, a drug-addled techno producer and an alcoholic rapper try to take humanity to the next stage of evolution with a machine that makes consciousness leave the body. With little scientific knowledge and a growing messiah complex, the trip to a "new age cosmological rave in the sky" becomes a disturbingly comedic and horrific quest for success and recognition.

Roger Armstrong

Alastair Cummings

Harriet Ghost

John Hickman

Al Johnstone

Richard Power

