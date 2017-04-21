* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kolonya Cumhuriyeti

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Kolonya Cumhuriyeti poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th April 2017.

Directed by:

Murat Kepez

Produced by:

Necati Akpinar

Starring:

Ugur Bilgin, Mahir Ipek, Ersin Korkut, Büsra Pekin and Çaglar Çorumlu

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Peker Mengen wins the post of mayor in a remote town with the promise of a visit by the prime minister and making the town a province. When the people do not forget his promise, Mengen ends up persuading the prime minister to visit the town with his idiosyncratic methods. After consulting with his advisors, Peker prepares a grandiose welcome ceremony, but when the ceremony gets out of his control, the town of 5000 people suddenly ends up becoming a country, one that is at war with America. As Peker Mengen, his unwillingly married wife Mualla and his advisors try to keep America at bay and struggle with the difficulties of establishing a new country, they even get the help of an alien to achieve their goals. An absurd comedy with a screenplay by the team of writers for the TV comedy show Güldür Güldür, Republic of Cologne marks the directorial debut of Murat Kepez from the same team. Starring Çaglar Çorumlu and Büsra Pekin, Republic Of Cologne will take you to an absurd world where the laughter never stops.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Kolonya Cumhuriyeti is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kolonya Cumhuriyeti.

Kolonya Cumhuriyeti Cast

Ugur Bilgin

Ugur Bilgin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kolonya Cumhuriyeti

Mahir Ipek

Mahir Ipek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kolonya Cumhuriyeti

Ersin Korkut

Ersin Korkut headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kolonya Cumhuriyeti

Büsra Pekin

Büsra Pekin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kolonya Cumhuriyeti

Çaglar Çorumlu

Çaglar Çorumlu headshot

Date of Birth:

1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kolonya Cumhuriyeti

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:06 21st April 2017