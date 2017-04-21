Kolonya Cumhuriyeti

Movie Synopsis:

Peker Mengen wins the post of mayor in a remote town with the promise of a visit by the prime minister and making the town a province. When the people do not forget his promise, Mengen ends up persuading the prime minister to visit the town with his idiosyncratic methods. After consulting with his advisors, Peker prepares a grandiose welcome ceremony, but when the ceremony gets out of his control, the town of 5000 people suddenly ends up becoming a country, one that is at war with America. As Peker Mengen, his unwillingly married wife Mualla and his advisors try to keep America at bay and struggle with the difficulties of establishing a new country, they even get the help of an alien to achieve their goals. An absurd comedy with a screenplay by the team of writers for the TV comedy show Güldür Güldür, Republic of Cologne marks the directorial debut of Murat Kepez from the same team. Starring Çaglar Çorumlu and Büsra Pekin, Republic Of Cologne will take you to an absurd world where the laughter never stops.