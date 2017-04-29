* × Change Settings

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 29th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Bob the Builder: Mega Machines poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 101 cinemas on Saturday 27th May 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 28th May 2017.

Directed by:

Stuart Evans and Colleen Morton

Written by:

Keith Chapman and James Mason

Produced by:

Fred De Bradeny

Starring:

Brian Cox, Joanne Froggatt, Lee Ingleby, Steven Kynman, Iain Lauchlan and Nick Mercer

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bob and his team get together with the Mega Machines to build a new dam and reservoir for Spring City - but are they up to this mega challenge?

Reviews

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines Cast

Brian Cox

Brian Cox headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ChurchillBob the Builder: Mega Machines

Joanne Froggatt

Joanne Froggatt headshot

Date of Birth:

23 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Lee Ingleby

Lee Ingleby headshot

Date of Birth:

28 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Steven Kynman

Steven Kynman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Iain Lauchlan

Iain Lauchlan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Nick Mercer

Nick Mercer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Last update was at 15:03 29th April 2017