Bob and his team get together with the Mega Machines to build a new dam and reservoir for Spring City - but are they up to this mega challenge?
1 June 1946
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
ChurchillBob the Builder: Mega Machines
23 August 1980
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Bob the Builder: Mega Machines
28 January 1976
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Bob the Builder: Mega Machines
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bob the Builder: Mega Machines
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bob the Builder: Mega Machines
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Bob the Builder: Mega Machines