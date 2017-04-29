* × Change Settings

Lilith's Awakening

5.8 / 16 votes

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 29th April 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Monica Demes

Written by:

Monica Demes

Produced by:

Monica Demes

Starring:

Barbara Eugenia, Sam Garles, Steve Kennevan, Eden West, Matthew Lloyd Wilcox and Sophia Woodward

Genres:

Fantasy, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lilith's Awakening is a psychological horror art film that tells the story of Lucy, a sexually repressed woman trapped in a loveless marriage and a dead-end job at her father's service station in a small Iowa town. The highlight of her existence comes at night, when she dreams of a mysterious and beautiful woman who haunts the woods outside her modest home. One night, a mechanic who works for her father forces himself on Lucy, awakening in her an uncontrollable dark force. When he makes her promise to meet him later at his hideaway in the woods, it may be the girl of her dreams - not his - who shows up for the fateful rendezvous.

Reviews

