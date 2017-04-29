* × Change Settings

The Solitude La Soledad

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 29th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
Directed by:

Jorge Thielen Armand

Written by:

Rodrigo Michelangeli and Jorge Thielen Armand

Produced by:

Manon Ardisson, Adriana Herrera, Rodrigo Michelangeli and Jorge Thielen Armand

Starring:

José Dolores López, Adrializ López, Marley Alvillares, Jorge Thielen Hedderich, María Agamez Palomino and Cristina Armand

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Already struggling to survive in the urban jungle of Caracas, José discovers that the decrepit mansion he occupies with his family will soon be demolished. Driven by a desire for a better life and guided by the ancestral spirits of the house, José embarks on a mystical search for a cache of gold that is rumored to be buried in the walls of the mansion. This film is a real story and played by the actual characters.

