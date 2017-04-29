* × Change Settings

Wrong Elements

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 29th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jonathan Littell

Written by:

Jonathan Littell

Produced by:

Jean-Marc Giri, Thomas Kufus and Benoit Roland

Starring:

Geofrey, Nighty, Mike, Lapisa Evelyn, Dominic Ogwen and Joseph Kony

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Acholi

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Uganda, 1989. A young rebel who claims to be visited by spirits, Joseph Kony, forms a movement against the central power: the LRA, The Lord's Resistance Army. An "army" that grew by kidnapping teenagers - more than 60 000 over 25 years - of which less than half came out of the bush alive. Geofrey, Nighty and Michael, a group of friends, were among these teenagers, kidnapped at 12 or 13. Today, in their effort to rebuild their lives and go back to normality, they revisit the places that marked their stolen childhood. At the same time victims and murderers, witnesses and perpetrators of horrific acts that they don't fully understand, they are forever the wrong elements which society struggles to accept. Meanwhile, in the immensity of the central African jungle, the Ugandan army continues to hunt down the scattered rebels left of the LRA. But Joseph Kony is still out there, on the run.

Wrong Elements Cast

Geofrey

Geofrey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong Elements

Nighty

Nighty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong Elements

Mike

Mike headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong Elements

Lapisa Evelyn

Lapisa Evelyn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong Elements

Dominic Ogwen

Dominic Ogwen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong Elements

Joseph Kony

Joseph Kony headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wrong Elements

