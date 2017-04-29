Movie Synopsis:

Uganda, 1989. A young rebel who claims to be visited by spirits, Joseph Kony, forms a movement against the central power: the LRA, The Lord's Resistance Army. An "army" that grew by kidnapping teenagers - more than 60 000 over 25 years - of which less than half came out of the bush alive. Geofrey, Nighty and Michael, a group of friends, were among these teenagers, kidnapped at 12 or 13. Today, in their effort to rebuild their lives and go back to normality, they revisit the places that marked their stolen childhood. At the same time victims and murderers, witnesses and perpetrators of horrific acts that they don't fully understand, they are forever the wrong elements which society struggles to accept. Meanwhile, in the immensity of the central African jungle, the Ugandan army continues to hunt down the scattered rebels left of the LRA. But Joseph Kony is still out there, on the run.