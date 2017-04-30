The End of the Lonely Island

The 'Bi'an' project which is the first interstellar exploration of mankindThe 'Shenzhou 20' spaceship heading towards the planetary system of CentaurusThis project was considered a gambling adventure.However,this journey of almost failure has finally become the last hope of human civilization. But the 'Bi'an' project's success or not, depends on Lin Xia's lonely journey on the lonely island. Chased by men in black, only 24 hours left, how could she save the mankind from extinction which caused by a supernova event?
