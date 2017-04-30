* × Change Settings

The End of the Lonely Island

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 30th April 2017
Directed by:

Ren Chao Wang

Written by:

Ren Chao Wang

Produced by:

Ren Chao Wang

Starring:

Kai Lun Fu, Ren Chao Wang, Rui Qiu, Ai Rong Jiang, Duo Duo Tian and XI Liao

Genres:

Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The 'Bi'an' project which is the first interstellar exploration of mankindThe 'Shenzhou 20' spaceship heading towards the planetary system of CentaurusThis project was considered a gambling adventure.However,this journey of almost failure has finally become the last hope of human civilization. But the 'Bi'an' project's success or not, depends on Lin Xia's lonely journey on the lonely island. Chased by men in black, only 24 hours left, how could she save the mankind from extinction which caused by a supernova event?

