Occupants

7.2 / 64 votes

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 1st May 2017
new Occupants poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th May 2017.

Directed by:

Russ Emanuel

Written by:

Julia Camara

Produced by:

Julia Camara, Robert Kwartler, Howard Nash, Prem Singh, Jarom Smith and Chris Winters

Starring:

Robert Picardo, Briana White, Michael Pugliese, Chalet Lizette Brannan, Aaron Retford and Jennifer Durst

Genres:

Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Occupants is the story of Annie, an award-winning documentarian and her husband Neil. Annie and Neil embark on a "30 Days of Clean Living" documentary, setting up cameras all over their house to document their new eating habits. By doing so, half of their cameras capture a parallel version of themselves - a version that isn't what they expected.

Reviews

Occupants Cast

Robert Picardo

Robert Picardo headshot

Date of Birth:

27 October 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Occupants

Briana White

Briana White headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Occupants

Michael Pugliese

Michael Pugliese headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Occupants

Chalet Lizette Brannan

Chalet Lizette Brannan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Occupants

Aaron Retford

Aaron Retford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Occupants

Jennifer Durst

Jennifer Durst headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Occupants

Recommendations

