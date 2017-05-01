Occupants is the story of Annie, an award-winning documentarian and her husband Neil. Annie and Neil embark on a "30 Days of Clean Living" documentary, setting up cameras all over their house to document their new eating habits. By doing so, half of their cameras capture a parallel version of themselves - a version that isn't what they expected.
27 October 1953
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Occupants
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Occupants
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Occupants
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Occupants
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Occupants
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Occupants