* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Burn the Place You Hide

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 2nd May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Burn the Place You Hide poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete
Trailer on

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Burn the Place You Hide is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Richard Knights

Written by:

Richard Knights

Starring:

Thomas Hansen, Terje Hansen, Beth Hansen and Henrik Horge

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As the line between what is and isn't authentic becomes increasingly blurred, the lack of filter between the life and art of Thomas Hansen is as rare as it is heartbreaking. St Thomas was one of the most original and painfully honest voices in Norwegian pop music. Haunted by the debilitating effects of mental illness, his music mirrored his life, playful, emotional, often explosive but always tethered to a sense of heartfelt candour. An open invitation to the world of a uniquely talented but also very troubled artist.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Burn the Place You Hide is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Burn the Place You Hide.

Burn the Place You Hide Cast

Thomas Hansen

Thomas Hansen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Burn the Place You Hide

Terje Hansen

Terje Hansen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Burn the Place You Hide

Beth Hansen

Beth Hansen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Burn the Place You Hide

Henrik Horge

Henrik Horge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Burn the Place You Hide

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:21 1st May 2017