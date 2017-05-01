* × Change Settings

My Heart Is an Octopus or My Father on the Shore of the Black Sea

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 2nd May 2017
Directed by:

Neno Belchev

Written by:

Bezmer Bagrianov and Neno Belchev

Produced by:

Neno Belchev and Videoholica

Starring:

Petar Atanasov, Ivan Barakov, Belcho Belchev, Neno Belchev, Tsonka Belcheva and Plamen Dimitrov

Genres:

Animation, Biography, Crime, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

Bulgarian

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As a story structure, it reminds a postmodern novel: fragmented, plot-less and on first view: chaotic. Individual pieces can be rearranged and each one has its own life. In terms of genre, the film stands on the border between pseudo-documentary, dark comedy, punk and video-art.

Reviews

