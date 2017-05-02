* × Change Settings

Public House

Unrated

DocHouse Release Date

Tuesday 2nd May 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Sarah Turner

Written by:

Sarah Turner

Produced by:

Sarah Turner

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Experimental exploration of The Ivy House pub in Peckham, which was sold to developers as part of the gentrification of South London.

