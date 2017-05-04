The Night My Mother Killed My Father

Movie Synopsis:

Isabel is an actress recent in her 40 years old, unable to get new roles for movies or theaters, since then directors looking for younger women. She is married with the neurotic Ángel, a screenwriter who is working in his next cinema project with Susana, his producer and ex wife. After Isabel, Ángel, Susana and Carlos, Isabel's first husband, send away to them respective child to a school excursion, Isabel accepts to organize in her house a business dinner for Diego, an important Argentinian actor to negotiate his participation in the movie. During the dinner Carlos appears suddenly with a young girl called Álex, announcing their next wedding and moving to Brasil. But when a little time later Carlos dies unexpectedly, Ángel and Susana suspects of the guilty of Isabel, starting a series of events more maddened each time, along a long night where surprises seems not having end.