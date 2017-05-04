* × Change Settings

The Night My Mother Killed My Father La noche que mi madre mató a mi padre

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 4th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Inés París

Written by:

Fernando Colomo and Inés París

Produced by:

Beatriz de la Gándara and Miguel Ángel Poveda

Starring:

Belén Rueda, Diego Peretti, Eduard Fernández, María Pujalte, Fele Martínez and Patricia Montero

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Isabel is an actress recent in her 40 years old, unable to get new roles for movies or theaters, since then directors looking for younger women. She is married with the neurotic Ángel, a screenwriter who is working in his next cinema project with Susana, his producer and ex wife. After Isabel, Ángel, Susana and Carlos, Isabel's first husband, send away to them respective child to a school excursion, Isabel accepts to organize in her house a business dinner for Diego, an important Argentinian actor to negotiate his participation in the movie. During the dinner Carlos appears suddenly with a young girl called Álex, announcing their next wedding and moving to Brasil. But when a little time later Carlos dies unexpectedly, Ángel and Susana suspects of the guilty of Isabel, starting a series of events more maddened each time, along a long night where surprises seems not having end.

Reviews

The Night My Mother Killed My Father Cast

Belén Rueda

Date of Birth:

16 March 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night My Mother Killed My Father

Diego Peretti

Date of Birth:

25 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night My Mother Killed My Father

Eduard Fernández

Date of Birth:

25 August 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night My Mother Killed My Father

María Pujalte

Date of Birth:

22 December 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night My Mother Killed My Father

Fele Martínez

Date of Birth:

22 February 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night My Mother Killed My Father

Patricia Montero

Date of Birth:

15 July 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Night My Mother Killed My Father

