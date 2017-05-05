In a madcap future era, the world's greatest secret agent struggles to rescue his young son from the clutches of his infamous former mentor.
31 October 1942
Unknown
6' 4" (1.93 m)
Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time
22 April 1982
Unknown
Unknown
Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time
14 September 1936
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time
26 May 1982
Unknown
5' 1" (1.55 m)
Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time