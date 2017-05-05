* × Change Settings

Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time

4.9 / 88 votes

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017
Directed by:

Rob Taylor

Written by:

Nic Costa and Rob Taylor

Produced by:

Travis Becker, Nic Costa and Rob Taylor

Starring:

David Ogden Stiers, Rob Taylor, Nic Costa, Walter Koenig, Matt Zak and Bryna Smith

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a madcap future era, the world's greatest secret agent struggles to rescue his young son from the clutches of his infamous former mentor.

Reviews

Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time Cast

David Ogden Stiers

David Ogden Stiers headshot

Date of Birth:

31 October 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Rob Taylor

Rob Taylor headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Nic Costa

Nic Costa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Walter Koenig

Walter Koenig headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1936

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Matt Zak

Matt Zak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Bryna Smith

Bryna Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

