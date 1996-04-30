The Kitchen: World Chef Battle

Movie Synopsis:

Ivan's only interest has been in cypher codes and malware until he meets a beautiful and hot-tempered French girl. At that the girl turns out to be Russian, and it is not the only surprise in our story.



The strange couple heads to Sochi to take part in the World Chef Championship. Of course, Ivan and Anya happen to be in different teams: she is in a French team and he is in a Russian team.



But Ivan also has to sort out relationships with his father, a famous Chef - Victor Barinov, who has just appeared in his life, to win confidence of his cooking superb team, to avoid arrest for hacking of the website of Ministry of Defense and... to help an anchorman Dmitriy Nagiev to escape from a mountain village in Abkhazia where he is forced to get married.