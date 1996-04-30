* × Change Settings

The Kitchen: World Chef Battle Kukhnya. Poslednyaya bitva

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new The Kitchen: World Chef Battle poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 4 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 13th May 2017.

Directed by:

Anton Fedotov

Written by:

Pavel Danilov, Vasiliy Kutsenko, Vitaliy Shlyappo, Igor Tudvasev and Dmitriy Yan

Produced by:

Eduard Iloyan, Aleksandr Kushaev, Vasiliy Kutsenko, Vitaliy Shlyappo, Aleksey Trotsyuk and Denis Zhalinskiy

Starring:

Dmitriy Nazarov, Dmitriy Nagiev, Sergey Lavygin, Mikhail Tarabukin, Anfisa Chernykh and Kirill Kovbas

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ivan's only interest has been in cypher codes and malware until he meets a beautiful and hot-tempered French girl. At that the girl turns out to be Russian, and it is not the only surprise in our story.

The strange couple heads to Sochi to take part in the World Chef Championship. Of course, Ivan and Anya happen to be in different teams: she is in a French team and he is in a Russian team.

But Ivan also has to sort out relationships with his father, a famous Chef - Victor Barinov, who has just appeared in his life, to win confidence of his cooking superb team, to avoid arrest for hacking of the website of Ministry of Defense and... to help an anchorman Dmitriy Nagiev to escape from a mountain village in Abkhazia where he is forced to get married.

Reviews

The Kitchen: World Chef Battle Cast

