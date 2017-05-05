* × Change Settings

The Last Compartment Das letzte Abteil

Cardiff Independent Film Festival Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017
Directed by:

Andreas Schaap

Written by:

Andreas Schaap

Produced by:

Andreas Schaap, Benny Theisen and Mickey Yamine

Starring:

Anna Fischer, Nic Romm, Tim Sander, Ernst-Georg Schwill, Barbara Prakopenka, Andreas Hilscher and Annelinde Gerstl

Genres:

Drama, Mystery

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Last Compartment is set in 1986. After their train is hit by an avalanche in the alps, 30 year old Greta and five strangers find themselves trapped in the last car of a train, buried underneath the snow. On the radio they learn that a rescue operation is under way, but for some reason the last compartment seems to have disappeared from the face of the earth. As we follow their attempts to escape their icy prison, we begin to understand that there is more to the compartment than meets the eye.

Reviews

The Last Compartment Cast

Anna Fischer

Anna Fischer headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Compartment

Nic Romm

Nic Romm headshot

Date of Birth:

1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Compartment

Tim Sander

Tim Sander headshot

Date of Birth:

27 July 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Compartment

Ernst-Georg Schwill

Ernst-Georg Schwill headshot

Date of Birth:

30 March 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Compartment

Barbara Prakopenka

Barbara Prakopenka headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Compartment

Andreas Hilscher

Andreas Hilscher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Compartment

Annelinde Gerstl

Annelinde Gerstl headshot

Date of Birth:

1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Compartment

