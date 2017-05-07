* × Change Settings

In Search of Chopin

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 9th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new In Search of Chopin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Tuesday 9th May 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th May 2017.

Directed by:

Phil Grabsky

Starring:

Juliet Stevenson, David Dawson, Leif Ove Andsnes, Daniel Barenboim, Jeremy Siepmann and Lars Vogt

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a new film from the director of award-winning and critically acclaimed trilogy In Search of Mozart, In Search of Beethoven & In Search of Haydn Phil Grabsky brings us the music and life story of one of the world's favourite composers, Fryderyk Chopin. In a quest to discover new insights into Chopin, the man and his musical genius, Grabsky travelled the globe over four years recording performances by world-class musicians and interviewing respected historians and musicologists. Featuring Daniel Barenboim; Ronald Brautigam;; Jeremy Siepmann, Nelson Goerner; Kevin Kenner; Janusz Olejniczak; Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century conducted by Frans Brüggen; Leif Ove Andsnes; Lars Vogt. Juliet Stevenson narrates and RSC actor David Dawson voices Chopin's letters.

Reviews

In Search of Chopin Cast

Juliet Stevenson

Juliet Stevenson headshot

Date of Birth:

30 October 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Search of Chopin

David Dawson

David Dawson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 September 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Search of Chopin

Leif Ove Andsnes

Leif Ove Andsnes headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Search of Chopin

Daniel Barenboim

Daniel Barenboim headshot

Date of Birth:

15 November 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Search of Chopin

Jeremy Siepmann

Jeremy Siepmann headshot

Date of Birth:

16 January 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Search of Chopin

Lars Vogt

Lars Vogt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Search of Chopin

Last update was at 09:36 7th May 2017