* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Wu Tu: My land

DocHouse Release Date

Tuesday 9th May 2017
new Wu Tu: My land poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Wu Tu: My land is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jian Fan

Produced by:

Isabella Zang

Starring:

Chen Jun and Li Xiaofeng

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A crisis faces Chinese communities living on the outskirts of Beijing. Their land is under constant threat by developers, who cut off their water and electricity supplies in an attempt to force them out. When the police refuse to protect his property, Chen Jun must fight to keep his home and way of life. Despite their desperate circumstances, the Jun family find ways to remain positive, even when they lose autonomy over their land.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Wu Tu: My land.

Wu Tu: My land Cast

Chen Jun

Chen Jun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wu Tu: My land

Li Xiaofeng

Li Xiaofeng headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wu Tu: My land

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:15 8th May 2017