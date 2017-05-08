A crisis faces Chinese communities living on the outskirts of Beijing. Their land is under constant threat by developers, who cut off their water and electricity supplies in an attempt to force them out. When the police refuse to protect his property, Chen Jun must fight to keep his home and way of life. Despite their desperate circumstances, the Jun family find ways to remain positive, even when they lose autonomy over their land.
Wu Tu: My land
