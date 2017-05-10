* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

3 Wheeling

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 10th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new 3 Wheeling poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 10th May 2017.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when 3 Wheeling is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Nathan Russell-Raby

Written by:

Nathan Russell-Raby

Starring:

Dave Molyneux, Tim Reeves, Dan Sayle, Patrick Farrance, Andy Faragher and Klaus Klaffenböck

Genres:

Documentary, Reality-TV

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Experience the spectacular sport of sidecar racing as the top riders take on the world's most dangerous race: the Isle of Man TT. Watch TT Legend Dave 'Moly' Molyneux go head to head with multiple world champion Tim Reeves as they risk everything to win the ultimate prize. Meet the fearless passengers Dan Sayle and Patrick Farrance. Follow all the drama from the inside with team managers Andy Faragher and Austrian ace Klaus 'Klaffi' Klaffenböck. From the paddocks to parc fermé and the pit lane, 3 Wheeling goes behind the scenes with all the highs, lows, thrills and disappointments.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when 3 Wheeling is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on 3 Wheeling.

3 Wheeling Cast

Dave Molyneux

Dave Molyneux headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3 Wheeling

Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3 Wheeling

Dan Sayle

Dan Sayle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3 Wheeling

Patrick Farrance

Patrick Farrance headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3 Wheeling

Andy Faragher

Andy Faragher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3 Wheeling

Klaus Klaffenböck

Klaus Klaffenböck headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

3 Wheeling

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:11 11th May 2017