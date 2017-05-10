Experience the spectacular sport of sidecar racing as the top riders take on the world's most dangerous race: the Isle of Man TT. Watch TT Legend Dave 'Moly' Molyneux go head to head with multiple world champion Tim Reeves as they risk everything to win the ultimate prize. Meet the fearless passengers Dan Sayle and Patrick Farrance. Follow all the drama from the inside with team managers Andy Faragher and Austrian ace Klaus 'Klaffi' Klaffenböck. From the paddocks to parc fermé and the pit lane, 3 Wheeling goes behind the scenes with all the highs, lows, thrills and disappointments.
