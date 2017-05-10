Movie Synopsis:

Johannes Vermeer is one of the most loved, treasured and well-known artists in the world today. Images from his paintings have become part of our collective imagination and are instantly recognisable.







In his new feature documentary, Vermeer, Beyond Time, French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Cottet adopts an imaginative and sensitive approach to his subject focusing on the work itself but also choosing to explore Vermeer's family life including his conversion to Catholicism, his artistic contemporaries and the wider world of the short lived Dutch Golden Age of the 17th Century.







Cottet's film explores the individual paintings and teases out what has come to be known as the Vermeer style; the representation of light, the interplay of colour and the effects of perspective across the same themes, places and objects.