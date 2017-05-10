* × Change Settings

Vermeer, Beyond Time La Revanche de Vermeer

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 10th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new Vermeer, Beyond Time poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 10th May 2017.
Directed by:

Guillaume Cottet and Jean-Pierre Cottet

Written by:

Guillaume Cottet and Jean-Pierre Cottet

Starring:

Pierre Arditi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Johannes Vermeer is one of the most loved, treasured and well-known artists in the world today. Images from his paintings have become part of our collective imagination and are instantly recognisable.



In his new feature documentary, Vermeer, Beyond Time, French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Cottet adopts an imaginative and sensitive approach to his subject focusing on the work itself but also choosing to explore Vermeer's family life including his conversion to Catholicism, his artistic contemporaries and the wider world of the short lived Dutch Golden Age of the 17th Century.



Cottet's film explores the individual paintings and teases out what has come to be known as the Vermeer style; the representation of light, the interplay of colour and the effects of perspective across the same themes, places and objects.

Reviews

Vermeer, Beyond Time Cast

Pierre Arditi

Pierre Arditi headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vermeer, Beyond Time

Recommendations

