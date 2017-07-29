* × Change Settings

Napping Princess Hirune-hime: Shiranai watashi no monogatari

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 16th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
Napping Princess poster
Contains mild threat and fantasy violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 91 cinemas on Wednesday 16th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 23rd August 2017.

Directed by:

Kenji Kamiyama

Written by:

Kenji Kamiyama

Produced by:

Naoki Iwasa and Yoshiki Sakurai

Starring:

Yôsuke Eguchi, Rie Kugimiya, Wataru Takagi, Mitsuki Takahata, Arata Furuta and Shin'nosuke Mitsushima

Genres:

Animation, Drama, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kokone has university exams to prepare for, but instead she dozes off. Even when her father is unceremoniously arrested prior to the Tokyo Olympics and the family is hiding away a mystery or two she finds herself taking refuge in sleep where thrills await her. Could there be more to her dreams?

Napping Princess Cast

Yôsuke Eguchi

Yôsuke Eguchi headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Napping Princess

Rie Kugimiya

Rie Kugimiya headshot

Date of Birth:

30 May 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Napping Princess

Wataru Takagi

Wataru Takagi headshot

Date of Birth:

25 July 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Napping Princess

Mitsuki Takahata

Mitsuki Takahata headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Napping Princess

Arata Furuta

Arata Furuta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Napping Princess

Shin'nosuke Mitsushima

Shin'nosuke Mitsushima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Napping Princess

